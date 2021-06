Image credit: Google

Prince Narula defends wife Yuvika Chaudhary

Prince Narula defended his wife Yuvika after her casteist slur controversy. “People make a big deal out of the smallest things and more important things are never addressed. There are many issues against which action should be taken and this was just one small thing. She did not even know that the word she had used had casteist connotations. We don't believe in caste. I'm a Punjabi, she is a Jat. Had it been so, we would not have gotten married. She still accepted her mistake, he said while talking to a few media persons.