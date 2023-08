Touching Yogi Adityanath's feet

Recently, Rajinikanth met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to watch Jailer. During this, a viral video of him touching Adityanath's feet sparked controversy. Social media users criticized Rajinikanth for bowing to someone 20 years younger, feeling he let down Tamil Nadu fans. However, responding to this, Rajinikanth said, It is my habit to fall at the feet of sanyasis or a Yogi even if they are younger to me by age,”. Also Read - Rajinikanth's take on touching UP CM Yogi Adityanath's feet, know what the actor has to say [Watch Video]