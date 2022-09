Image credit: Instagram

Uorfi Javed goes bold in blue

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed aka Urfi Javed has been trending on the news circuit because of her bold outfit choices. She was recently spotted in Mumbai dressed in a white skirt and crop top. The outfit she made was out of a shirt. She used sleeves and collar to make up her top while the rest to make the skirt. A very daring and bold outfit, just how Uorfi Javed likes. However, more than her dress, her lipstick grabbed everyone's attention. She flaunted shiny blue lipstick along with her outfit and blue nails too. It is a very unusual colour to flaunt as lipstick. But she is Uorfi Javed, she loves to be unique! On that note, here's looking at other divas who hit headlines because of their lipstick shades.