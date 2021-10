Image credit: google

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday was heavily trolled for a comment on struggle. On Rajeev Masand's show, she had said, 'I have always wanted to be an actor. Just because my dad has been an actor, I will never say no to an opportunity to act. My dad has never been in a Dharma film, he never went on Koffee With Karan. So it’s not as easy as people say. Everyone has their own journey and their own struggle.'