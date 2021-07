Image credit: Instagram

Fans are waiting for these B-Town couples to make their relationship official

Through Bollywood, we saw several stars like Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others finding their love in the form of their co-stars of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Genelia D'Souza. Talking about the new lot, we have several good looking couples of B-Town, who often get spotted on dinner dates and holidays but shy away to make their relationship official.