Vicky Kaushal

The actor is an electronics and telecommunications engineer and graduated in 2009. Reportedly, he had got many offers in his campus interview but he refused the same and followed his dream of becoming an actor. He was trained under Kishore Namit Kapoor, where he joined an acting workshop and did movies like Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana and Bombay Velvet. It was in 2010 when he assisted Anurag Kashyap in Gangs of Wasseypur. Neeraj Ghaywan was also one of the assistant directors and when he began working on his movie Masaan, Kaushal got the role when he was called for auditions. It won him a lot of appreciation.