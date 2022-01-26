Image credit: Instagram

Adivi Sesh in Major

Touted to be the biopic of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Major stars Adivi Sesh, who essays the role of the 26/11 martyr. Helmed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the movie is to unfold the story of the braveheart, who devoted his life, serving the country during the most vulnerable times. Major is a multilingual movie, which is all set to hit the screens in Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are the producers for Major under G Mahesh Babu Entertainment and A+S Movies.