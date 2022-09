Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Devdas

The actress played the childhood lover of Devdas who is married to an old widower. The story is about Devdas (Shah Rukh Khan)returning to India post studying in London. He intends to marry Paro but his parents do not want the marriage to take place. This is because she comes from a family of dancers who was of low caste. Paro marries another man and Devdas becomes an alcoholic. Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor Khan body-shamed Vidya Balan stating, 'Being fat is not sexy'