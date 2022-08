Vijay Deverkonda and Ananya Panday's Liger fails to meet audiences' expectations

The movie Liger made it to the theatres on August 25. Sadly, the film starring Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday opened to extremely bad reviews. Though Vijay believed that Liger is a mass entertainer, it appears that audiences thought of it otherwise. It was expected Liger will do wonders at the box office since there was so much buzz around it but unfortunately, in the Hindi belt, Liger did not perform well on its first two days. On its second day, reportedly, the film made just Rs 2 crore. If the numbers do not pick up, Liger could be among the biggest flops of this year. Check the list.