Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are rumoured to be a couple. While both of them have kept mum on the topic and not made their alleged relationship Insta official, their recent pics have grabbed everyone's attention. Pictures of the two from their recent holidays went viral on social media and fans were quick to derive that they were together given the background in these pics. Is the cat out of the bag?