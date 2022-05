Image credit: Instagram/ Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli gifts wife Anushka Sharma a diamond necklace worth rupees 1 crore on her birthday

Now, who doesn't like gifts? Be it a celeb or a layman everyone loves to get pampered by their partners and get spoilt by expensive gifts. So take a look at how husbands from Bollywood right from Ranbir Kapoor, Virat Kohli, Vicky Kaushal and more love to spoil their partners with expensive gifts. The Indian cricketer took out time from his hectic schedule to choose a unique gift for his wife. He gave her an expensive diamond necklace from the luxurious brand Chopard. The necklace is heart-shaped and is surrounded by 38 diamonds. Reportedly, the pendant has 5 dancing diamonds and has 18 k rose gold in it. The gift is worth Rs. 4-5 crores.