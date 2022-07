Image credit: Instagram

Low-key Bollywood weddings that nobody anticipated

Fans often go gaga over Bollywood weddings and blown away by its granduer. However, Yami Gautam, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza among other celebs chose to tie the knot in a low-key ceremony. They have set an example that celeb weddings don't need loud band baja and baraat. Take a look.