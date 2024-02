Mohena Kumari Singh

Many of the popular TV stars have left the showbiz to follow their own passion. However, fans have been disappointed as they loved these stars and wanted to see them in TV shows. Mohena Kumari Singh played the role of Keerti in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, post her marriage she left showbiz and is a housewife now. She does put vlogs and continues her passion for dance. However, she was loved in the show and people wanted to see more of her performance on-screen.