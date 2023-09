Pankaj Tripathi with his wife Mridula Tripathi looks lovely

Popular actor Pankaj Tripathi who is playing the role of Panditji in Fukrey 3 arrived at the screening with his beautiful wife Mridula Tripathi. The actor looked lovely in a royal blue kurta and pajama. He completed his look with trendy sunglasses and covered his head with a dupatta. While his wife looked amazing in a black outfit.