Image credit: Instagram

Ameesha Patel shows off hot curves in racy bikini

Ameesha Patel, who is all set to reprise her role of Sakeena in the sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha titled Gadar 2, has set the temperature soaring with her hot bikini avatar. She was seen showing off ample assets in a racy bikini set. Take a look.