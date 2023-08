Image credit: Instagram

Ameesha Patel's thoughts on OTT content

Ameesha Patel left many irked and was slammed for being 'homophobic' when she expressed her views on OTT content. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, the actress said that viewers are keen on watching clean content. 'OTT is full of, homosexuality, gay-lesbianism. Scenes where you have to cover your kids' eyes or actually put a child lock on your television so they can't access those platforms. It's not something you want your kids to watch.' Later, the actress stated that she was misunderstood.