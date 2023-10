Anil Sharma talks about smacking Ameesha Patel in the back during Gadar

Anil Sharma shared the behind the scenes story of Ameesha's casting in Gadar. The director revealed that Ameesha belong to a rich family and was very raw and fair which is why she fit the bill for Sakina. However, being a South Bombay girl, Ameesha could not act like a woman of 1947. She would walk with her head held high and hence, Anil would smack her in the back to make her slump a little like a demure woman of the 1940s. Also Read - Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma to make an anti Pakistan film with Sunny Deol again? [Exclusive]