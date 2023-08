Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is unstoppable even in the second week of its release.

Gadar 2 earned 13.50 crore on its second Monday, and within 11 days, the film has earned 388.60 crore. This blockbuster release is breaking all the records one at a time, and let's take a look at how it has managed to defeat all the biggies like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and more.