Gadar 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol becomes the new BO king

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 directed by Anil Sharma released on August 11. And since then, it has set the box office on fire. The second instalment released almost after 22 years of its first part and yet the film did amazingly well at the box office. On sixth day, Gadar 2 made Rs 32.37 crore. With this, Sunny Deol has become the box office king as Gadar 2 has made the highest sixth day business in comparison to all the other top films including Pathaan, Baahubali 2 and more. Check out the biggest sixth day grossers following Gadar 2.