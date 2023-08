Gadar 2 zooms past Pathaan, Baahubali and more TOP grosses

The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2 mania at the box office is growing and doesn't look like, it's going to end any time soon. The Anil Sharma directorial has made a business of Rs 300 plus crores already. And it looks like, the film will soon make a business of Rs 500 crores. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel returned as Tara Singh and Sakina and weaved their magic once again. The new movie is a sure shot massy entertainer. On day 8, Gadar 2 minted more money than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan or Prabhas' Baahubali. It made a business of Rs 20.50 crores. Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel new movie Gadar 2 is unstoppable.