Gadar 2 brings Esha, Sunny, Bobby and Ahana together

Gadar 2 was released yesterday in theatres. And it has minted Rs 40.10 crores at the box office already! Gadar 2 is rewriting and recreating history at the box office. And after hosting a special screening for the family, another special screening is being held in the city. Esha Deol is hosting the special screening of Gadar 2 and Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ahana Deol and more celebs joined for the grand movie screening. It is a rare moment to see them all together. The pictures prove that 'Apne toh apne hote hai.'