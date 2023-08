Sunny Deol roars like a lion in Gadar 2

Gadar 2 has turned out to be huge! The movie that marks Sunny Deol's return to the big screen has become a blockbuster hit. The theatres are running housefull, fans are pouring their tremendous love on the film that also stars Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and more. Even in week 2, Gadar 2 is going strong. Well, there's seems to be another reason for Deols to be happy as the movie has brought the family together.