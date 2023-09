Gadar 2, Kushi, Jailer and more new movies box office collection

Bollywood's most anticipated film Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars Shah Rukh Khan in dual roles with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The film will be released on September 7 in theatres and fans are going crazy over the same. Reportedly, the film has been made on a huge budget of Rs. 300 crores and bookings for Jawan are going on in full swing. Shah Rukh Khan's movie is bound to take over the screen all across. But before that happens, a look at the films already running in the theatres and their box office collection till date.