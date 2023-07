Kamaal R Khan aka KRK predicts Gadar 2 box office collection

Just a couple of hours ago, Kamaal R Khan who calls himself, the brand KRK predicted the future of Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and more celebs. The film is coming out on 11th August. Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter handle and revealed that someone watched the movie and called it the most wahiyaat movie of the year. That's not it, he said that the film can't even survive three days at the box office. KRK is known for his infamous reviews and box office collection predictions of films. But can you really trust him? Let's have a look at the times when Kamaal R Khan made predictions of the movies and also check out some of his box office predictions of upcoming new movies.