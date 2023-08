Gadar 2 enters Rs 100 crore club

Reportedly declared a blockbuster hit, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 has amassed an impressive Rs 80.50 crore in just two days since its release. Helmed by director Anil Sharma, the film has secured the second-highest earnings for a movie this year and is poised to join the esteemed Rs 100 crore club by Sunday. This accomplishment not only surpasses the cumulative collections of Gadar: Ek Prem Katha but also positions the film as a contender for one of the highest-grossing films of 2023.