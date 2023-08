Gadar 2 box office report day 8: Sunny Deol starrer remains strong

Gadar 2 is roaring and how! The movie helmed by Anil Sharma starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel as Tara Singh and Sakina has received a thunderous response at the box office. It has become one of the highest grossing Bollywood film of the year 2023. On day 8, the second Friday, the film reportedly made Rs 20.50 crore at the box office. Though a slight dip, numbers are still pretty excellent and are expected to see jump on the weekend.