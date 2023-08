Gadar 2 box office: The Sunny Deol storm is unstoppable

Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, the angry young man is thundering at the box office right now. He is re-writing history. Back in 2001, when Gadar was released and pitted against Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan, Bollywood folks allegedly tried to pull it down. However, the audience accepted the movie and showered it with love. And history is repeating itself with Gadar 2 now. The Anil Sharma directorial is making loads of money. Let's check out the estimates of its collection on Day 10, that is, second Sunday in comparison to OMG 2 and Jailer.