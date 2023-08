Gadar 2 screening: Handsome Rajveer Deol

We can see that Rajveer Deol is as handsome as his dad. He has got his dad's macho build and his mom's charming features. He stood out in his simple look. Also Read - Here's what Sunny Deol has to say about Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi kissing scene in RARKPK; ‘My dad can do…’