Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

Sunny Deol is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited upcoming movie Gadar 2. It is a sequel to the hit film Gadar - Ek Prem Katha which is celebrated as an iconic movie. Gadar was a blockbuster movie of 2001 and after a long wait, the makers have returned with the second chapter. The film has a massive fan base who has already tagged the installment as a blockbuster. Fans were swooned at the announcement of the Gadar 2 release date seeing Sunny Deol as Tara Singh in the new poster.