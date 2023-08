Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth has rocked th box office with Jailer. At 75 he has got the biggest opening in Tamil cinema. This week has been a superb one for the veterans. Sunny Deol, 66, is wowing fans with Gadar 2 while Rajini Sir has his swag with Jailer. Here is a look at all 50 plus veterans from Indian cinema whose star power out shines many over-hyped young stars.