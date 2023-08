Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood drug mafia and debauchery

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut went on to make some explosive revelations on the drug mafia. She said that there was a deep nexus between cops, politicians and top actors. She said drugs flowed like water in Bollywood parties, and people indulged in all sorts of debauchery. Kangana Ranaut said she had seen a top actor do drugs in parties where his wife was present. She also said an actor who was her mentor would be physically abusive with her. She said he would sedate her so that she could not visit the cops.