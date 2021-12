Image credit: Instagram

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel wrap up first schedule of Gadar 2

Anil Sharma’s Gadar, which was released in 2001, was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie starred Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles. Now, after 20 years, a sequel to the film was announced in October this year. Sunny, Ameesha and Utkarsh Sharma will reprise the role of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Charan Jeet Singh respectively. Recently, the first shooting schedule of the film was wrapped up Palampur. Check out some behind the scenes pictures from the sets of the film here…