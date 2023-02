Gadar 2: The Katha Continues

The makers of Gadar are all set to return with the much-awaited sequel ‘Gadar 2: The Katha Continues’. The second chapter of the iconic film will continue with the same lead cast Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, and Utkarsh Sharma. The three leads are now joined by Simrat Kaur as the story takes a leap of 21 years. As we see a new entrant in the star cast it is a massive buzz out there wondering who is Simrat Kaur. Netizens are curious about the details of the actress. Read on to know more about Simrat Kaur.