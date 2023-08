Gadar 2 mania continues at the box office

When Gadar 2 was announced with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel again, nobody thought or imagined that it would be such a big hit at the box office. The Anil Sharma directed movie is collecting money and breaking box office records held by previous films one by one. It looks unstoppable and it's scary and thrilling at the same time. It feels like the Indian movies are back. In just 10 days, Gadar is all set to join the TOP 5 of the highest-grossing Hindi movies list. Yes, you read that right.