Gadar 2 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol roars like a lion

Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel starrer Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has turned out to be a smashing hit. Within one week of its release, the move has gone past the Rs 200 crore mark at the domestic box office. The film had an advantage of the Independence Day extended weekend as it released on August 11. But even on first Wednesday, a proper working day for all, Gadar 2 managed to continue its strong hold at the box office. Scroll on to know how much it made.