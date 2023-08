Image credit: Instagram

Gadar 2 box office collection day 7: Sunny Deol starrer slows down little

Since the release of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel starrer has remained unstoppable at the box office. Day after the other, Gadar 2 registered massive numbers. Independence Day 2023 especially was a blockbuster one. But now, the film seems to be slowing down a bit. On first Thursday, the film made Rs 23.28 crore as reported by Sacnilk.com. It saw a marginal decline yet the numbers are very impressive.