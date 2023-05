Ahead of Gadar 2, here's some trivia about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha is one of the most successful films ever made in the history of Indian cinema. The film resonated with many as it had the backdrop of the India-Pakistan partition. Set in 1947, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha made audience flock the theatres as it received rave reviews from all corners. Now, Tara Singh and Sakeena are coming back with Gadar 2. But before the release, here's looking at some interesting trivia about Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.