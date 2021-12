Image credit: Instagram

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee

Indian television is one amazing industry. It brings alive such shows and characters that you not only fall in love with the TV show or character but also the actors and the jodis that form on the small screen. And that’s what we will be talking about today. TV actors who fell in love with their costars. While some are still together, some have parted their ways. However, we still love them and hence, have included them in our list here. Our first TV couple is Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee who met on the sets of Mayavi. They were later paired together in Ramayan wherein they played Sita and Ram. They fell in love while shooting for the same. They tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding ceremony in 2011.