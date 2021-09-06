Image credit: Instagram/Anveshi Jain

Anveshi Jain flaunts her perfect curves

Popular actress Anveshi Jain, who garnered fame with her stint in ALT Balaji's Gandii Baat, often posts some of the amazing pics on her social media. While her hot pics often turn out to be treat for fans, we have shortlisted some of the sizzling images of the gorgeous lady, where she is flaunting perfect curves.