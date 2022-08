Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 with Bollywood and TV celebs

Ganesh Chaturthi has returned this year and as always, the entire country, but especially Maharashtra, is celebrating the festival with great pomp and joy. And just like every year, Ganpati festivities are being rung in with joie de vivre in Bollywood and the TV industry as well, both of which are an intrinsic part of Maharashtra. Check out how Kartik Aaryan, Arpita Khan, Krushna Abhishek, Divya Khosla Kumar and more Bollywood and TV stars are celebrating Ganesh festival this year…