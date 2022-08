Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's house for Bappa's darshan

BollywoodLife was the first one to inform you this morning that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be going for Bappa’s darshan at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s house. Recently, the couple was spotted at Arpita’s house and happily posed for the paparazzi.