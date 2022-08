Salman Khan celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi every year

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 is around the corner. The previous few years saw a dip in enthusiasm due to the Coronavirus situation in India, however, this year is different. There is too much enthusiasm and energy in the air to welcome our beloved Lord Ganesha home. Our Bollywood celebrities celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi with great gusto. Some non-Hindu celebrities too celebrate this festival. Salman Khan and his family always welcome Lord Ganesha home. Every year they celebrate this festival and we see him, his sister Arpita Khan, Sohail Khan and others doing aarti of Lord Ganesha and even dancing on dhol during visarjan.