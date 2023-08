Salman Khan loves celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi is less than a month away now. It is one of the widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in Mumbai. And the pandals have already been set up with some really beautiful and super cool idols of Ganesha, waiting to be brought home. Ahead of the much-loved festival, here's looking at Bollywood celebrities who celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with great fervour. Salman Khan, naturally, tops the list. Salman Khan hosts Lord Ganesha at his home every year. It was Arpita Khan who insisted that the family celebrate the festival. A lot of Bollywood celebrities attend Salman's house to seek Bappa's blessings.