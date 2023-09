Sara Ali Khan looks beautiful

The actress Sara Ali Khan wore a lovely red kurta as she was clicked outside Kartik Aaryan's house. The actress posed for the pictures and we could not take our eyes off her. The actress completed her traditional look with big earrings and bangles. She tied her hair into a bun. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Sara Ali Khan visits Kartik Aaryan's house for Ganpati darshan; Rasha Thadani wins Sartik fans' heart