Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on the sets

Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the most loved show on television. It is the talk of the town since a few days. There have been reports about the show taking a generation leap. Yesterday, we all celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi. The team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also welcomed Bappa on the sets of the show yesterday. Every year the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai welcomes Bappa every year. The pictures from yesterday’s celebrations have gone viral.