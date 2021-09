Ganpati Bappa Morya

Shilpa Shetty’s personal life may be a mess right now, what with all that has transpired post her husband, Raj Kundra’s arrest in the porn films (erotica, to be honest) controversy, but that hasn’t stopped her from going about her commitments like a thorough professional, nor has it prevented her from continuing the annual tradition of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi at her home. The actress and reality show judge was today, 11th September, spotted doing the Ganpati visarjan with her family, making a clear and strong statement of fortitude that her life will neither be dictated by outside noise nor the actions of her near and dear ones.