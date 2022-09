Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Kartik Aaryan

Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhachya Varshi Lavkar Ya!!! It's time to bid our favourite lord, Ganesha, a goodbye for this year. It is the tenth day of the Ganpati festival and it's time to say adieu to Lord Ganesha. This year, the Ganpati festival was celebrated with much enthusiasm as the scare of Coronavirus has dropped. The charm of Lalbaug Cha Raja was back as devotees flooded the pandal to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings. Many Bollywood celebrities too visited Lalbaugh Cha Raja. Among all, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 star Kartik Aaryan was the first one to get clicked at Lalbaugh Cha Raja. He sought blessings for his upcoming films like Shehzada, and many more.