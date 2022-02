Upcoming Bollywood female-centric movies

What do Gangubai Kathiawadi, Gehraiyaan, Dhaakad, Tejas, Jalsa, Shabaash Mithu and Chakda Express have in common? They all are female-oriented films slated for releases this year. And the best part is that they also offer a wide variety to choose from, boasting the who’s who of female talent in Bollywood, with everything from biopics on cricketers and sex workers to films on infidelity, crime, spies and pilots on the menu. So, without further ado, check out when they’re headed your way in theatres or on OTT platforms…