Gangubai Kathiawadi premieres at Berlin Film Festival

Alia Bhatt, producer/Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and producer/distributor Dr. Jayantilal Gada walked the red carpet at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival yesterday, 16th February, for the grand premiere of their period biopic, Gangubai Kathiawadi. Word is that the movie was met with a grand ovation, receiving praise for myriad quarters post the screening. For the uninitiated, Gangubai Kathiawadi documents the rise of its eponymous sex worker to one of the most powerful madams of infamous Mumbai red-light district, Kamathipura.