Image credit: YouTube

The powerful Alia Bhatt!

With Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has once again proved that she is one of the most versatile actress of the current lot. From Student of The Year to Gangubai Kathiawadi, here journey has indeed been remarkable. As the trailer released today, here are the best highlights. The first and foremost is her entry. A powerful beginning is job well done and her dialogue delivert is bang on. From clarity on dialect to expressions, she has just got it right!